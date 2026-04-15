Russian forces advancing in downtown Konstantinovka in DPR — expert

LUGANSK, April 16. /TASS/. Russian forces are advancing in downtown Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and expanding the one under their control, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The Russian military has slightly advanced near Ilyinovka and Stepanovka. In Konstantinovka, our forces continue advancing in the center of the city and expanding the zone under their control," he said.

He told TASS earlier that Russian forces have taken new positions north of Berestok near Konstantinovka.