MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The crew of a T-90M Proryv tank of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr have destroyed enemy strongholds housing Ukrainian military personnel in the Orekhovo sector of the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"The crew of a T-90M Proryv tank from the 58th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Battlegroup Dnepr was tasked with carrying out a combat mission. Upon arriving at the designated area, the tank opened direct fire on the enemy. Real-time data recorders confirmed the destruction of a Ukrainian stronghold, which was used to accommodate a large number of Ukrainian military personnel," the ministry reported.

After completing the combat mission, the tank crew quickly withdrew and left the firing position, the ministry added.