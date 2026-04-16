Russia’s Rublev through to quarterfinals of 2026 ATP Barcelona Open

MADRID, April 16. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 ATP Barcelona Open tournament in Spain, defeating in straight sets Lorenzo Sonego of Italy.

In a match that lasted one hour and 42 minutes, the 5th-seeded Rublev, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, took down his unseeded Italian opponent 6-2; 6-3.

He is now set to play in the quarterfinals against unseeded Tomas Machac from the Czech Republic, who made it into the quarterfinals of the tournament after Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz announced withdrawal citing an injury.

Rublev, 28, is currently the 15th-ranked player in the world. He has won 17 career ATP singles tournament titles and four more in men’s doubles. Rublev has never made it past the quarterfinals in any Grand Slam.

The Russian tennis player took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

The 2026 ATP Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell is an ATP 500 tournament played between April 13 and 19 on outdoor clay courts in Barcelona, Spain. This year It offers over $3.4 million in prize money. Holger Rune from Denmark is the tournament’s reigning champion.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.