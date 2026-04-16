EU countries risk war with Russia by housing sites producing UAVs for Ukraine — envoy

VIENNA, April 16. /TASS/. The establishment of enterprises producing drones and their components for Ukraine in some EU countries risks dragging those nations into a direct war with Russia, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said.

"To prevent its Ukrainian partners from losing, or at least from losing quickly, Europe has now shifted to a strategy of establishing ‘Ukrainian’ companies that manufacture drones and their components in EU member states. Yesterday, the Russian Defense Ministry published a list of such enterprises located in the UK, Germany, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Spain, and Italy, as well as in Israel and Turkey; we know their addresses and contact details. <...> We are compelled to conclude that this is a deliberate move by the aforementioned states toward a sharp escalation of the military-political situation across the entire European continent. Such actions are inevitably and rapidly dragging these states into a war with Russia," he said at a regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

"We would like to see these capitals reflect on the consequences of these reckless actions while they still have the chance to reverse course," he added.