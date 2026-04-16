Ukraine and Netherlands team up to produce drones

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten have signed a statement to start work on a drone deal and agreed on the joint development and production of UAVs.

"The Drone Deal between Ukraine and the Netherlands provides for the joint development and production of drones, missiles, electronic warfare systems and other defense technologies. Cooperation will cover investments in defense infrastructure, research, innovation, and the systematic exchange of operational experience that Ukraine has gained. Ukraine and the Netherlands will cooperate to strengthen military-industrial potential and increase production to respond to the security challenges. A license agreement was also signed, which initiates joint production of drones," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

On January 30, the leaders of the new ruling coalition of the Netherlands presented a coalition agreement, which says that the new cabinet plans to send 3 billion euros annually to support Ukraine over the next three years, and seeks to increase military spending to the NATO target of 3.5% of GDP.

On April 15, the Russian Defense Ministry published the names and addresses of the Ukrainian enterprises in Europe that produce UAVs for strikes on Russia. It said the companies are located in the cities of eight European countries, including London, Munich, Prague and Riga. The European rulers are dragging these countries into a war with Russia by their actions, the ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that the weapons supply to Kiev will not change the situation at the front, but will only prolong the conflict.