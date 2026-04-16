MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called Kiev's plans to ban the use of the Russian language in Odessa on the eve of the tourist season a theater of absurdity.

Zakharova drew attention to the statement by the representative of the language ombudsman in Ukraine, Anna Nerush, that on the eve of the tourist season in the Russian-speaking Odessa, a one hundred percent ban on the use of the Russian language should be introduced. Nerush added that Odessa needs to follow the example of the city administrations of Kiev, Vinnitsa, Cherkasy, Ternopol, Belaya Tserkov, Dnepropetrovsk, which previously established a moratorium "on the use of Russian-language cultural products."

"She supported the idea by the fact that residents of other regions will come to Odessa, for whom the situation with so much Russian is unusual," Zakharova said at a briefing. "All the dystopias of the XXth century are realized here. These are absurdist stories in the style of the theater of absurdity, also written earlier, before the XXth century.".