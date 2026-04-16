Kremlin spokesman comments on Russian oil sanctions, economic issues in daily briefing

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed sanctions against Russian oil and economic issues in his daily briefing on Thursday.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

On sanctions against Russian oil

- Moscow always saw it as possible that Washington would not extend its temporary license allowing third countries to purchase Russian oil: "This was to be expected as it was a possible development."

- Russia has been under sanctions for several years so it knows how to minimize their consequences: "We have been living under sanctions for months and years; we consider them to be illegal from the standpoint of international law and we have learned ways to minimize the impact such measures have on our interests."

On economy

- The meetings on economic issues that the Russian president chairs are usually held behind closed doors and last several hours. Members of the economic bloc of the government have many proposals to speed up the economy and give it an additional boost: "All these proposals were presented. There’s often a lot of debate, which is part of normal workflow."

On relations with Azerbaijan

- Russian diplomats are closely monitoring the situation regarding the Russian nationals that remain in custody in Azerbaijan: "Some Russian citizens remain at a pre-trial detention center in Baku. Our Foreign Ministry is certainly keeping a close eye on the situation in order to protect the Russian nationals’ interests."

- The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a comprehensive statement on addressing the consequences of the December 2024 AZAL flight crash together with Azerbaijan: "In fact, there is nothing to add here."