Russian command in Transnistria declared persona non grata — media

CHISINAU, April 16. /TASS/. Moldovan news agency Infotag has said that Moldova declared the command of the Operational Group of Russian Troops in Transnistria (OGRT) persona non grata.

The agency and other local media report that they have not received official confirmation.

According to the agency, the OGRT commander Dmitry Zelenkov and his three deputies, Dmitry Opalyov, Sergey Mashchenko and Sergey Shirshov, allegedly have been designated undesirable persons. Chief of Staff Marat Yarullin and Alexey Bogomolov, who runs a field bank in Tiraspol, are allegedly banned from entering Moldova. The report says that should the Russian officers try to leave the unrecognized republic for Moldova they will be deported back to Russia without the right to return.

The Foreign Ministry and the Moldovan Bureau for Migration and Asylum have yet to comment.

TASS has requested official comments from the OGRT and the Russian embassy.