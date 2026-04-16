Seven million foreign users register in Max messenger

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. About seven million foreign citizens registered in Russian national messenger Max, the platform’s press service said.

"Seven million foreign users registered in Max," the press service informed.

Residents of Uzbekistan, Belarus and Kazakhstan are the most active in Max registrations. Foreign users sent more than one billion messages and made 220 mln calls since the start of 2026.

Registration in Max is available for citizens of 40 countries. The daily audience of the messenger was over 80 mln as of early April.