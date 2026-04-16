MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Kiev regime, by refusing to cease fire during the Easter truce, did not demonstrate a will for peace, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing.

"Once again, Zelensky’s words diverged from his deeds. There was no thought of any truce in Kiev," the diplomat said. According to her, "the Ukrainian Armed Forces were not going to reciprocate the silence regime announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which lasted 32 hours: from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 11 to midnight Moscow time on April 12."

Zakharova recalled that Zelensky never gave the order to cease fire, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces violated the silence regime more than 6,000 times. "No will for peace was demonstrated by the Kiev regime," the diplomat emphasized.