Ukraine launches 207 drones at Russian regions last night, strikes kill two children

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down 207 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Two children were killed in a drone strike on residential buildings in the southern city of Tuapse.

TASS has gathered the key information about the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 207 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Smolensk, Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol and Krasnodar regions, as well as over Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Consequences

- Two children were killed in a drone strike on residential buildings in the city of Tuapse, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Russia’s national messenger Max.

- According to preliminary reports, two adults suffered injuries.

- Drone debris damaged five private houses and an apartment building in Tuapse.

- Drone debris also fell on industrial facilities in the port area.

- Kondratyev added that drone debris had come down in several locations in the settlement of Loo near the city of Sochi.

- The windows of a private house were shattered; there were no casualties.

- A crisis center has been set up in Tuapse, Sergey Boiko, head of the Tuapse Municipal District, said.

- Groups are being formed for door-to-door inspections.

- A temporary accommodation center has been set up at a local school.

- Firefighters and rescuers are working at the sites where drone debris came down.

- Air defenses downed 19 drones in a massive Ukrainian attack on the Crimean city of Sevastopol last night; there were no casualties, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.