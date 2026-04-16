US gained nothing from war with Iran, suffered huge losses — Chinese economist

SHANGHAI, April 16. /TASS/. The United States achieved no tangible gains from its military operation against Iran while suffering significant economic losses, He Weiwen, executive director of the China Association of International Trade, said.

"Basically, the United States achieved nothing. In fact, it violated international law, and it was completely pointless," the economist said in an interview with Yicai.

He noted that Washington had failed to achieve its goal of changing the government in Tehran. "On the other hand, its spending was enormous. Military expenditures were huge, and it suffered significant losses in weapons stockpiles," he said. "More importantly, the rise in oil prices dealt a severe blow to the United States," the economist added.

According to Goldman Sachs estimates, if oil prices reach $100 per barrel and remain at that level, annual growth in the US consumer price index would reach 3.9%, He Weiwen claimed. "3.9% is unacceptable for the United States, and would likely be politically unsustainable, the economist went on to say.

He also pointed out that the current ceasefire between Washington and Tehran remains fragile. "This is only a truce, not peace, because the fundamental contradictions between them have not been resolved," the expert said.