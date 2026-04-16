Shoigu reminds Baltic states of Russia’s right to self-defense over Ukrainian UAV attacks

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu reminded Finland and the Baltic states about Russia’s right to self-defense in connection with Ukrainian drone strikes.

"Recently, there have been increasingly frequent cases of attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russia via Finland and the Baltic states. As a result, civilians suffer and significant damage is caused to civilian infrastructure," Shoigu said in a comment to the media.

According to him, "this can occur in two cases: either Western air defense systems are highly ineffective, as has already been seen during the developments in the Middle East, or the states in question are deliberately providing their airspace, that is, acting as direct accomplices in aggression against Russia." "In the latter case, in accordance with international law, Article 51 of the UN Charter on the inherent right of states to self-defense in the event of an armed assault comes into force," the Russian Security Council secretary stressed.