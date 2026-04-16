Spain purchased record large gas volume from Russia — newspaper

MADRID, April 16. /TASS/. The volume of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplied to Spain increased dramatically in March, during the first month of war started by the US and Israel against Iran, El País newspaper said.

According to Enagas energy company, Spain purchased the equivalent of 9,807 GWh of LNG from Russia (26.1% of the total volume), which is about 123% higher than in March 2025 (4,393 GWh). This is the largest volume of Russian gas supplies in history over one month, the newspaper said.

Expert sources in the gas sector explained this trend by problems in the Strait of Hormuz among other things. Many companies and importers of gas from this region are now looking for alternatives. Furthermore, Russian gas prices appear more competitive at the moment as compared to other alternatives.

Russia became the third largest gas supplier to Spain in 2025.