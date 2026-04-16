Sber ready to offer access to cryptocurrency trading if regulation emerges

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Sberbank will be ready to provide access to cryptocurrency trading once regulation is introduced and organized trading is launched, Senior Vice President and Head of Wealth Management Ruslan Vesterovsky said at the Moscow Exchange forum.

"We expect that exchange trading will bring the market the necessary liquidity and minimal spreads. Traditional infrastructure is ready to offer clients new opportunities - margin trading, investment strategies, including those based on AI, and a reliable and secure infrastructure built on one of the most technologically advanced banks in the world. With the introduction of regulation and the launch of organized trading, we, together with other market participants and the Bank of Russia, will be ready to provide clients with access," Vesterovsky said.

In December 2025, the Bank of Russia prepared a concept for regulating cryptocurrencies in the domestic market, under which not only qualified but also non-qualified investors will be able to purchase crypto assets. At the same time, the regulator continues to view cryptocurrencies as a high-risk instrument.

According to the concept, digital currencies and stablecoins are recognized as currency assets and can be bought and sold, but cannot be used for payments within the country. Under the regulator’s proposal, non-qualified investors will be allowed to purchase the most liquid cryptocurrencies, subject to criteria to be established in legislation, but only after passing a test and within a limit of no more than 300,000 rubles ($3,934) per year through a single intermediary.