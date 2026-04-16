Fishing vessel with Russian crew arrested in Namibia — Russian Embassy

PRETORIA, April 16. /TASS/. Venus-1 fishing vessel with thirteen Russians on board was arrested in Namibia in connection with a labor dispute between Namibian company Hodago Fishing and the crew, the Russian Embassy in Namibia said on its Telegram account.

"The Embassy is proactively dealing with resolution of the problem being the consequence of the civil conflict between the employer and fishermen, which occurred in early 2026 because Hodago Fishing did not have funds to repay the salary debt for two months," the diplomatic mission said. "The position taken by the employer led to the arrest of Venus-1 after interference of the International Transport Workers’ Federation and she is now berthed in Walvis Bay port with the crew on board," it noted.

The Embassy stressed that it is proactively interacting with government authorities of Namibia for the soonest possible resolution of the occurred problem.