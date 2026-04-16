US’ violation of obligations prevents establishment of peace — Iranian parliament speaker

TEHRAN, April 16. /TASS/. The violation by the United States of its obligations prevents the establishment of peace in the Middle East, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said as quoted by IRIB news agency.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to establish complete peace and security in the region, but the opposite side always prevents the achievement of results by violating commitments," he told Pakistan’s Army Commander Asim Munir.

He also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for Iran's support and mediation efforts to resolve the conflict. He reconfirmed that a ceasefire in Lebanon was part of the truce plan between Washington and Tehran. Ghalibaf told a representative of the Lebanese parliament earlier today that "Lebanon is an integral part of the general truce and plays an important role in promoting sustainable peace in the region."