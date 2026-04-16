Russia to assess Hungary’s new government by its deeds, ready for dialogue — MFA

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia will judge the new authorities of Hungary by their concrete actions and is ready for dialogue with them, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated at a briefing.

The diplomat recalled that the Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, who will form a new government in May this year, won a convincing victory in the past parliamentary elections. "We consider it appropriate to wait for the publication of his program documents and concrete steps towards their implementation. We will judge by concrete actions," she emphasized.

Zakharova noted that "Russia respects the results of the will of the Hungarian people, as well as any other people who act independently on the basis of their own laws." "The leadership of our country is ready for dialogue with Peter Magyar’s cabinet on the basis of pragmatism and mutual consideration of each other's interests on a wide range of issues on the international and bilateral agenda," the diplomat emphasized.