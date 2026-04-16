Trump wants to end war with Iran as soon as possible — media

NEW YORK, April 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump reportedly said during a private dinner with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands that he wants to end the war with Iran as soon as possible, The Wall Street Journal said.

According to the newspaper, the US leader said that he is convince that the only way to bring Iran back to the negotiating table is to ramp up pressure on it.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the United States announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US delegation - by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. It is not yet known if a new round of consultations will take place. Nevertheless, the US administration claims that the talks may be resumed in Islamabad in the coming days.