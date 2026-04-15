KALININGRAD, April 15. /TASS/. The main cause of the conflict in the Middle East lies in the colonial mindset of the West, primarily the US, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin stated.

"I think there are several reasons for the conflict in the Middle East, perhaps even many. But the main one lies in the colonial mindset of the leading Western countries, especially the US, which still divides countries into two categories: those that lead and those that obey, regardless of international law. One category is supposed to rule and lead, and the other is supposed to obey, regardless of international law," he told reporters following the 25th joint meeting of the boards of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and Belarus’ State Security Committee (KGB).