MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has disclosed the names and addresses of Ukrainian enterprises in Europe where UAVs for strikes against Russia are produced.

"The European public should both clearly understand the true reasons of threats to their security and know the addresses and locations of 'Ukrainian' and 'joint' enterprises producing UAVs and components for Ukraine on the territory of their countries," the ministry said, providing a list of countries and addresses of branches of Ukrainian companies in Europe and foreign enterprises manufacturing components for UAVs.

The branches of Ukrainian companies producing drones for strikes on Russia are located in cities of eight European countries, including London, Munich, Prague and Riga, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

These include Fire point and Horizon tech in the United Kingdom (in the cities of London, Mildenhall, Leicester), Davinci Avia and Airlogistics Germany (Munich), Kort in Denmark (Stoevring), Lithuania (Vilnius), Terminal Autonomy in Latvia (Riga), Destinus in the Netherlands (Hengelo), Antonov State Enterprise, Ukrspecsystems in Poland (Mielec, Tarnow), DeViRo in the Czech Republic (Prague, Kolin). These enterprises produce drones FP-1, FP-2, Sticker, Da Vinci, Anubis, HaKi AK-1000, AQ-400 Kosa (Scythe), Ruta, An-196 Lyuty, RAM-2X and Bulava.