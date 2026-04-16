Mexican ambassador summoned to Russian MFA over detention of Russian woman — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned Mexican Ambassador to Moscow Eduardo Villegas Megias over the unlawful detention of a Russian woman, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"Today, the Mexican ambassador, who is based in Moscow, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. We once again expressed our strong concern regarding the Mexican authorities' inaction in resolving the situation involving Russian minor Kristina Vladimirovna Romanova. Let me remind you that she is being illegally detained by Mexican child welfare authorities in a closed specialized facility," the diplomat pointed out.

"In light of Mexico’s disregard for repeated appeals from Moscow, the Russian side has issued a firm demand for immediate consular access to the minor. Let me reiterate and emphasize: we are talking about a citizen of our country, and we demand that all necessary conditions be created for her unimpeded return home," she stressed.

Zakharova noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry is keeping a close eye on this matter in close coordination with State Duma Deputy Chairwoman Anna Kuznetsova and presidential children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.

Since 2023, the Russian embassy in Mexico has been addressing this issue. In the summer of 2025, consular officials held four meetings with the Russian woman, during which she requested to return to her homeland. Diplomats continue to protect the interests of the minor citizen in coordination with the relevant Russian authorities.