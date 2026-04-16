MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Moscow regards the US statements about alleged Russian cyberattacks before the congressional elections as a "painful attack," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She also noted that the statements in Kiev about the need to abolish all Russian are similar to the approaches of Nazi Germany.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry.

Accusations of cyberattacks

Russia sees some statements in the United States about Moscow's alleged cyberattacks before the congressional elections as "a painful attack": "We regard the US statements about alleged malicious operations by the Russian special services in the information space as just a painful attack, inertially reproducing the standard Russophobic schemes of the administration of [former US President Joe] Biden."

There is no evidence of Russia's involvement: "Not a file, not a line, not a code, not a single IP address."

Washington is avoiding cooperation with Moscow in the field of information security: "The competent US agencies are essentially avoiding such interaction."

In the cybersecurity strategy published in March, the United States "confirmed its course towards further militarization of the information and communication sphere."

Detention of a Russian minor in Mexico

Mexico’s ambassador to Moscow Eduardo Villegas Megias was called in to the Russian Foreign Ministry "to express strong concern" about the illegal detention of Kristina Romanova: "Let me remind you that she is being illegally held by the state guardianship authorities of Mexico in a closed specialized institution."

Russia demands that Mexico immediately provide consular access to the Russian minor detained in the country: "As repeated appeals from Moscow are ignored, the Russian side strongly demanded that consular access to the minor be provided immediately."

The Middle East

A joint French-British mission proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron to restore navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is doomed to failure: "The French are not trying to coordinate their ideas on the establishment of a certain mission to restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, primarily with the warring parties and mainly with Iran. It is obvious that in this form it is an incompetent project."

The US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is illegal from the point of view of international law and contributes to the escalation of the conflict. If the United States uses armed forces against Iran's ports and coasts, such actions can be classified as "crime" and "aggression."

Ukraine as a tool against Russia

The Kiev regime is purposefully turning Ukraine "into a military tool against Russia: training centers for teenagers aged ten and over have been established for a long time. In children's camps, for example, in the Azovets camp, children are being poisoned with Nazi ideology, instilling in them a feeling of hatred for those they are training against."

Vladimir Zelensky is ready to throw even children into the trenches: "For the sake of implementing the Bandera concept of ‘war to the last Ukrainian,’ he is ready to throw even children into the trenches."

The Kiev regime continues to get rid of witnesses to the staging at Bucha: "This staging continues in an even more terrible way, because the Kiev regime simply does not need living witnesses to the very production that took place in Bucha. And the Kiev regime continues to get rid of them."

The statement by Ukrainian TV presenter and friend of Vladimir Zelensky, Sergey Pritula, about the need to abolish all Russian is similar to the approaches of the Third Reich: "But there are those with whom one would like and can compare Pritula, these are, of course, youth policy and those who carried it out in the Third Reich. Remember, back then, the Nazis prescribed to the children of the Third Reich, this is what it sounded like: "Deutsch denken und Deutsch handeln." Which translates as "think in German and act in German."

Germany's financing of the conflict in Ukraine

The "deadly generosity" of Germany, which continues to sponsor Ukraine with weapons and allocates a significant amount of funds to the needs of the Ukrainian army, causes undisguised delight in the Kiev regime.

Germany has already become the main sponsor of Kiev’s militarization and Zelensky's "main partner in burying Ukrainians: this is evidenced by the data published in Berlin on the amount of funds allocated by Germany for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

The Ukrainian settlement

The Kiev regime and its allies abroad again demonstrate the lack of political will for peace by continuing to accept and supply countless amounts of weapons: "All this, of course, is another evidence of the Zelensky regime and its Western allies' lack of political will for peace. Remember how many times they talked about a truce, about the fact that, of course, it is necessary, and only Russia allegedly does not want it. It's obvious who wants what."

The participants of the Ramstein format fully assume responsibility for the acts of aggression of Ukraine: "By directly or jointly sponsoring the Armed Forces of Ukraine, participants in the Ramstein format fully assume responsibility for the deaths and injuries of civilians, the destruction of residential buildings, social institutions, and the civilian infrastructure, against which the Kiev military, the terrorist gang, and this government scum use various weapons supplied from abroad."

Desecration of Russian memorials in Europe

Russia reacted with indignation to the desecration of the monuments to Marshal Georgy Zhukov in Serbia, as well as to the Red Army soldiers who fell during WWII: "We learned with indignation about the desecration in the cities of Kragujevac and Pozarevac in Serbia of monuments to the fallen Red Army soldiers of WWII, as well as the busts of Marshal Georgy Konstantinovich Zhukov, a hero not only of our country, but also of and the whole of Europe, the whole world."

Moscow is convinced that these are "just criminal antics of outcasts or provocateurs" that have nothing to do with the historically respectful attitude of Serbs to the memory of those who fell in the fight against fascism.