MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has disclosed the names and addresses of Ukrainian enterprises in Europe where UAVs for strikes against Russia are produced.

The branches of Ukrainian companies producing drones for strikes on Russia are located in cities of eight European countries, including London, Munich, Prague and Riga, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled key details provided by the ministry.

Increased production in Europe

- According to available information, on March 26, 2026, "the leadership of a number of European countries made a decision amid rising losses and worsening manpower shortages in the Ukrainian armed forces to increase the production and supply of UAVs to Ukraine for strikes on Russian territory."

- The expansion of UAV production capacity for Ukraine is planned through increased funding for Ukrainian and joint ventures in Europe.

- The Russian Defense Ministry views the decisions by several European countries to supply drones to Ukraine as a deliberate move leading to an escalation of the military-political situation and a "creeping transformation" of those countries into Ukraine’s strategic support base.

Conflict escalation

- "Instead of strengthening security," European leaders are dragging their countries into war with Russia through their actions.

- The European public should understand the true causes of the threats to their security and be aware of the locations of companies manufacturing UAVs for Ukraine.

- The implementation of scenarios involving Ukrainian terrorist attacks against Russia using UAVs manufactured in Europe leads to unpredictable consequences.

Location of enterprises

- The Russian Defense Ministry has released the names and addresses of European companies that manufacture UAVs for strikes on Russian territory, as well as foreign companies producing components.

- According to data from the ministry, components for Ukrainian drones are manufactured by companies in Germany, Turkey, Israel, Spain, Italy, and the Czech Republic.

- Thus, in Spain, components for UAVs used by Kiev to strike Russia, including receivers of satellite radio navigation signals are produced in Madrid.

- In Italy, production takes place at four facilities, including one in Venice. In Germany, piston engines are manufactured in the city of Hanau.

- In the Czech Republic, production is located in Prague; in Israel, there are facilities in Haifa and Or Yehuda; and in Turkey, production is based in Ankara and Yalova.

- In addition to engines and receivers, some enterprises produce modules for connecting to cellular networks and carbon fiber for the airframe.

- These include Fire point and Horizon tech in the United Kingdom (in the cities of London, Mildenhall, Leicester), Davinci Avia and Airlogistics Germany (Munich), Kort in Denmark (Stoevring), Lithuania (Vilnius), Terminal Autonomy in Latvia (Riga), Destinus in the Netherlands (Hengelo), Antonov State Enterprise, Ukrspecsystems in Poland (Mielec, Tarnow), DeViRo in the Czech Republic (Prague, Kolin). These enterprises produce drones FP-1, FP-2, Sticker, Da Vinci, Anubis, HaKi AK-1000, AQ-400 Kosa (Scythe), Ruta, An-196 Lyuty, RAM-2X and Bulava.