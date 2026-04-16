Russia says internal contradictions in NATO obvious and overwhelming

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that the internal contradictions in NATO have become obvious and have been rampant for a long time.

"I would say that it was not Moscow that has repeatedly pointed out the internal contradictions in NATO, but the internal contradictions in NATO have gone over the top and were impossible to ignore. Let me remind you that what we really noticed was hidden from view, this is the command and administrative system, which has become a real driver of NATO decision-making in recent decades," she said at a briefing.

Zakharova pointed out that the alliance had turned into a bloc of countries that had to "swear allegiance and then kneel down in front of their big brother. We started noticing this a long time ago, long before it became obvious. And the contradictions manifested themselves. That was in monetary terms, when the United States, before the eyes of the whole world, began to demand large payments for their services from those whom they call their allies. Moreover, it is not very clear what these services were," the diplomat said.

"This crisis manifested itself very powerfully, including in the situation around the anti-Iraq campaign, when some NATO countries joined the United States, while others said they did not share this ideology: at that time they had the courage to do so, like France and Germany. That is, these contradictions manifested themselves, they just began to manifest themselves more and more actively now. We did not formulate these contradictions, they are so obvious that our task is simply to answer your questions with specific examples, and not to engage in some kind of search for evidence or some kind of conspiracy theory. There is no conspiracy theory, only the actual story, which is now obvious to everyone," Zakharova added.