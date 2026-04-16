Rostec develops line of standardized combat payloads for various UAVs

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec has developed a line of standardized warheads for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which will enhance attack drones’ flexibility and usability, the corporation reported.

"Specialists from the Rostec State Corporation have developed a line of warheads for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which enhance the flexibility and ease of use of attack drones. The payloads are standardized for different aircraft, are of high quality, and require no maintenance or scheduled servicing. The products are already successfully used in real-world conditions by FPV drones, bomber drones, multicopters, and loitering munitions," the corporation said.

New products allow for the effective engagement of a wide range of targets – from armored vehicles, command posts, and shelters to enemy artillery, air defense systems, UAV control centers, and other military installations. Thermobaric fragmentation munitions have been developed for FPV drones. They can engage enemy personnel wearing personal protective equipment within a 10-meter radius of the detonation point.

"Today, Rostec enterprises produce a line of standardized, high-quality serial warheads for drones. Specifically, these are multi-factor payloads that simultaneously impact an object with a cumulative jet, an explosion, and shrapnel, and can set the target on fire. This simultaneous armor-piercing, high-explosive, fragmentation, and incendiary action allows the operator to engage almost any target on the battlefield using drones of the same type. This greatly expands the flexibility of the devices – they can easily change the attack target depending on the situation and be confident of the result," Rostec noted.

The state corporation’s line of ammunition also includes factory-release high-explosive fragmentation payloads for drones. These explosive devices are attached to drones and are designed to destroy, for example, lightly armored and unarmored vehicles. These products are equipped with an instant contact fuse with two safety stages. In addition, the state corporation’s enterprises have also developed incendiary warheads, which can start fires selectively in specific areas of terrain or buildings, destroying various enemy weapons.