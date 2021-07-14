At least one killed in Cuba unrest — agency

HAVANA, July 14. /TASS/. At least one person was killed in recent unrest that hit Cuba, the Cuban News Agency (ACN) reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, a 36-year-old resident of Cuba with criminal record was mortally wounded while attacking the police in Havana’s district of Arroyo Naranjo on Monday. The interior ministry expressed its condolences in connection with the man’s death.

According to the agency, protestors were storming houses, setting fire to garbage containers and attacking police officers and civilians with knives and stones. Power supply lines were damaged as a result of the disturbances.

Several protestors were detained. A number of people, including police officers, have been injured.

Foreign minister accuses Washington

Meanwhile, Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodr·guez Parrilla said on Tuesday the US government was behind Sunday’s unrest.

"I accuse the US government of being directly involved and largely responsible for the events of July 11," the minister told reporters.

"On July 11, those whom the United States would describe as "agents of a foreign country" took part in the unrest: those who receive money and instructions from abroad, those who drive cars with diplomatic license plates, those who meet with US diplomats, who visit diplomatic missions all the time and those who constantly incite people for actions against Cuba’s constitutional order and laws," he said, adding that "people with criminal record" and "social outcasts" were also involved.

Later, he said his country was not planning to spoil its diplomatic relations with the United States.

"I don’t think that we are on the verge of a crisis in bilateral relations, if only the United States does not initiate it," the Cuban top diplomat continued, adding that his country was not planning to expel US diplomats.

On July 11, Cuban state television reported that riots engulfed several Cuban cities, with several stores being destroyed. Earlier, mass manifestations broke out in the city of San Antonio de los Banos. President of Cuba Miguel Dias-Canel went there and urged the defenders of the Cuban Revolution to take to the streets in order to thwart provocations against the authorities.