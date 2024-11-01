Death toll in Israeli strikes on Syria’s Al-Qusayr rises to six

BEIRUT, November 1. /TASS/. The number of people, killed by Israeli air strikes on the city of Al Qusayr in Syria’s Homs province has risen to six, with ten people wounded, the Sham FM radio station reported.

According to its previous reports, ten were killed and nine wounded.

Earlier, Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported that Israel had shelled residential neighborhoods and an industrial zone in Al-Qusayr. According to it, the strikes caused material damage.

In turn, the Israel Defense Forces press service said that the targets of the attacks were weapons depots and command centers used by the elite Radwan Forces units operating within the Hezbollah armed wing.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement's military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel's northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. On the night of October 1, the Israeli army announced the beginning of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.