Armenia’s ruling bloc to amend electoral code ahead of snap elections, says PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, March 24. /TASS/. Armenia’s ruling My Step bloc intends to amend the electoral code and switch to the proportional system before the snap parliamentary elections take place on June 20, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Wednesday.

"We held political consultations with the Prosperous Armenia and the Enlightened Armenia parliamentary factions. During these consultations we made a decision to hold snap parliamentary elections. Our colleagues said they would have no objections if we amend the electoral code and switch to the absolute proportional system, and this is what we intend to do. They said they will not vote in favor [of this transition], but they will also not vote against," Pashinyan said.