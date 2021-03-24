Armenian parliament lifts martial law imposed over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, March 24. / TASS /. Armenia’s parliament voted on Wednesday to lift martial law introduced in the country in late September 2020 due to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The parliament’s session was broadcast live on local TV channels on Wednesday.

"As many as 118 MPs voted to lift martial law, the decision was adopted," Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan reported.

The proposal on abolishing martial law was initiated by the "Enlightened Armenia" and "Prosperous Armenia" opposition factions.

Opposition parties had repeatedly emphasized that after the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, which ended the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia’s authorities refused to lift martial law for political reasons. According to many opposition representatives, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s team feared that the opposition would impeach the cabinet’s head as early as martial law was abolished.