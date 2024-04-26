Iranian-Russian relations deepen, expand — Iranian defense minister

ASTANA, April 26. /TASS/. Relations between Tehran and Moscow have reached a new level, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Ashtiani said.

"Our relations are deepening and expanding, going to a new level," Ashtiani said during talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in Astana.

Ashtiani thanked Shoigu for supporting Tehran at the time when Iran’s consulate in Syria was attacked.

"I would like to avail myself of this opportunity to thank you for your fair and honest attitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran, for your support at the time of the attack on our consulate in Damascus and for your balanced response to our proportional retaliation," Ashtiani said.

In addition, the Iranian defense minister thanked his Russian counterpart for the stance voiced at the joint meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, which was held in Astana earlier on Friday.