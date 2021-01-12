Social networks are making a "catastrophic mistake", Trump says

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. The big American tech companies that run social media are making a "catastrophic mistake," US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the administration of the Twitter social network permanently suspended the account of the incumbent US President Donald Trump, fearing that his tweets would provoke further unrest. Trump was also deprived of the opportunity to write on Facebook and Instagram until the expiration of his powers.

"They [large internet companies - TASS] are making a catastrophic mistake ... They're dividing and divisive and they're showing something that I've been predicting for a long time," Trump told reporters before flying to Texas.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the last November 3 presidential elections in the country, which was won by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Trump's term of office expires on January 20. During the riots in Washington, Capitol police shot a female protester. Three more unrelated deaths were reported and were later qualified as medical emergencies. Also a Capitol police officer died after the clashes. Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20.