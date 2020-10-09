US presidential debate between Trump and Biden on October 15 cancelled

WASHINGTON, October 10. /TASS/. The US Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced late on Friday that another round of presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on October 15 would not be held.

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15," the CPD said in a statement.

The debates between Trump and Biden on October 15 were scheduled to be held in Miami, Florida. The previous round of the nationwide presidential debate between Trump and Biden was held in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29.

The 2020 United States elections are scheduled for November 3. Nationwide, American citizens will go to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. In addition, voters will head to the ballot boxes to decide on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections will be held.

Incumbent US President Donald Trump, the Republican Party candidate, is being challenged by his Democrat rival, Joe Biden. Trump’s running mate for Vice President is Mike Pence, while Biden’s VP pick is Senator Kamala Harris of California.