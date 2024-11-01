At least 95 Palestinians killed in Gaza in past day — TV

DUBAI, November 1. /TASS/. At least 95 Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported on Friday.

According to the report, at least 75 Palestinians have been killed by numerous Israeli strikes on the enclave’s northern districts, while 20 others perished in other areas.

The Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said in a statement, published on Telegram, that the overall death toll from Israel’s military operation has reached 43,204 people, while 101,641 have been wounded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when HAMAS militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.