Putin is not planning trip to Belarus yet - Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to travel to Belarus yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

"So far there are no travel plans," the Kremlin representative said answering the question whether the Russian President may visit Belarus in the near future.

When asked whether plans to hold a meeting of presidents of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Minsk in the fall are still in effect, the spokesman answered that "the format [of the summit] is to be determined."

The previous meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union took place in May in a videoconference format. As the BelTA news agency reported then, according to its results the next summit was planned to be held face-to-face in Minsk in October or November.

The last time Putin was in Belarus with a working visit in June 2019.

The presidential election in Belarus was held on August 9. According to the final results of the Central Election Committee, incumbent president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko got 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who was considered his main opponent, was second with 10.12%, she refused to recognize the election results. Soon after she left for the neighboring Lithuania and initiated the creation of the Coordination Council with the goal to conduct a new election. Mass protest rallies of those disagreeing with the election results continue in the country for almost three weeks. In the early days these rallies were accompanied by clashes between protesters and law enforcement forces.