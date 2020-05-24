Russian-Chinese anti-coronavirus cooperation will enhance ties - Wang Yi

BEIJING, May 24. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese cooperation in the anti-coronavirus fight will help create an impetus for boosting bilateral ties, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a press conference on the sidelines of the 3rd session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) on Sunday.

"No doubt, cooperation between the two countries in combating the virus will give a powerful impetus for enhancing bilateral cooperation between Russia and China. China is working with Russia in order to turn the crisis into an opportunity," Wang Yi said.

"We will maintain stable cooperation in the field of energy and other traditional areas, develop cooperation in electronic commerce and biomedicine for creating new drivers of reviving economy in the post-coronavirus period," the politician said.