Erdogan invited to attend Victory Day Parade in Moscow in 2020 — media

Putin: 75th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany to be celebrated in best way possible

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Ankara has extended an official invitation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on 9 May 2020, the Izvestiya newspaper reported on Saturday.

The administration of the Turkish president and the Turkish Embassy in Moscow have not yet responded to Izvestiya's request for comment at the moment of publication.

The Victory Day Parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be held in Moscow on 9 May 2020. Russia has also extended invitations to US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un , leaders of the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), European leaders. Among those who confirmed participation in the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow are the leaders of India, Cuba, France, Czechia, Venezuela, Belarus, Armenia, Bulgraria, Serbia.