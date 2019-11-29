Putin: 75th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany to be celebrated in best way possible

NALCHIK, November 29. /TASS/. The 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War should be celebrated in the best way possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Inter-Ethnic Relations.

"We have started preparations for the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, 2020 has been declared the Year of Remembrance and Glory," Putin pointed out. He added that "all celebrations commemorating the events of the Great Patriotic War should be organized in the best way possible."

The president noted that the peoples of the Soviet Union had all contributed to the Victory.

Putin highlighted the need to remember the causes of the Great Patriotic War. "We should once again recall the causes of that war and the reasons that led to a tragedy that took millions of lives. We should not forget who collaborated with the Nazis, pushing them to the East, as well as the fact that it was the Soviet Union that played a crucial role in defeating the aggressor and liberating Europe and the world," the Russian leader noted.

"We should remember and preserve the truth about the greatest tragedy in the history of mankind," Putin emphasized.