Situation in Libya presents a threat to Southern Europe — Lavrov

Terrorists in Libya try to carry out expansion to neighboring countries, Lavrov says

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. The situation in Libya, which became a foothold for international terrorism after NATO's military intervention in 2011, threatens the security of Southern European countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at the UN Security Council session.

"NATO's military intervention in Libya eight years ago plunged the country into chaos, undermined the system of ensuring security in North Africa, led to growing rates of arms sales and crime on the whole continent," Lavrov said.

"Libya became a safe haven and foothold for various terrorists whose numbers increase after new arrivals from Iraq, Syria and other countries. Countries in the Sahel region also suffer from this," he added.

"Security in countries of West and Central Africa is under threat, as well as in Southern European countries," Lavrov stressed.