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All news

Level of Russians’ trust in Putin nears 74% — pollster

As many as 39.2% of respondents approved the government’s work

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The level of trust among Russians in President Vladimir Putin stands at 73.7%, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) from May 18 to 24 among 1,600 adult Russians.

"A total of 73.7% of survey participants stated they trust Vladimir Putin, while the approval rating of the president’s performance stands at 67.5%," the social service’s report notes.

As many as 39.2% of respondents approved the government’s work, while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance is endorsed by 43% of Russians surveyed. Trust in Mishustin stands at 53.1%.

Respondents also commented on parliamentary party leaders. The level of trust in Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov stands at 34.6%, in A Just Russia leader Sergey Mironov at 29.1%, in LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky at 22.3%, and trust in New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev at 12.1%.

Support for United Russia stands at 32.7%, for the Communist Party at 10.9%, for the LDPR at 8.5%, for A Just Russia at 5.7%, and for New People at 11.5%.

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