FSB detains Russian citizen for preparing railway terrorist attack at Kiev’s orders

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) have thwarted a railway terrorist attack in the southern city of Novorossiysk, the FSB said in a statement.

"The Federal Security Service in Novorossiysk prevented a Russian national born in 1993 from carrying out a terrorist attack at the direction of Ukrainian intelligence agencies," the statement reads.

According to the FSB, the man made contact with a Ukrainian Security Service officer on Telegram. "The handler tasked the suspect with blowing up a section of railroad track while a passenger train was passing. To carry out the terrorist attack, the perpetrator received a manual, purchased the necessary components, and assembled explosives that he stored at home," the FSB pointed out.

FSB officers detained the man while he was surveying the railroad track section. "There were no casualties or damage during the operation," the FSB said.

The FSB Investigation Department in the Krasnodar Region launched a criminal investigation under Articles 30.1 and 205.3 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Preparations for a Terrorist Attack").

"Russia’s FSB once again reminds the country’s citizens that Ukrainian intelligence agencies continue to actively search for potential attackers and saboteurs online, including social networks and messengers, to inflict damage on our country. The FSB also warns that all those who agree to aid the enemy will be identified, prosecuted, and face appropriate punishment," the statement adds.