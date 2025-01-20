Majority of Russians question Trump can improve Moscow-Washington relations

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Almost one in two participants (45%) of a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) believes that nothing will change in Russia-US relations when Donald Trump comes to power in the country, the pollster said on its website.

"According to available data, Russians' expectations of Trump's presidency have become much more measured compared to 2016. Nine years ago, nearly half (46%) believed that Russian-American relations would improve under the Republican leader. Today, however, respondents are more likely to express cynicism on this matter, with 45% saying 'nothing will change.' Over the past two months, Russians' forecasts have remained stable (46% in November 2024). Another 35% anticipate positive changes ('relations are likely to improve'), while only 7% are highly pessimistic ('relations are likely to worsen')," the report states.

Additionally, 41% of respondents believe that Trump's presidency will not affect US global influence. Meanwhile, 28% expect the US international position to grow, and 9% anticipate it will decline.

Regarding Trump's statements about his intention to end the conflict in Ukraine within six months, 51% of respondents view them with doubt, while 31% believe he will succeed. Another 18% of participants were uncertain and found it difficult to answer.

Overall, according to the survey results, Russians are rather apathetic toward Trump (61%). Another 22% have a rather positive attitude toward him, while 11% regard him negatively.

The All-Russian telephone survey VCIOM-Sputnik was conducted on January 15. The poll involved 1,600 Russians aged 18 years and older. The margin of error at a 95% confidence level does not exceed 2.5%.