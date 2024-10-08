Erdogan sends 'nice Turkish gift' to Putin for his birthday — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan didn't forget to get Russian President Vladimir Putin a gift for his birthday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The Turkish president sent a present ahead of their conversation yesterday," Ushakov said. He specified that it was "a nice Turkish gift." Asked whether the gift was within the $31 limit for government officials, Putin’s aide replied that the cost of the present was "a bit higher."

Speaking about other things Putin received for his birthday, the presidential aide stated simply that "there were some gifts."