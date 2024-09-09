Voter turnout in Kursk Region stands at 61.56% — election commission

KURSK, September 9. /TASS/. The voter turnout at the governor election in the Kursk Region stands at 61.56%, the regional election commission said on its Telegram channel.

"Here are preliminary results of the governor elections in the Kursk Region after counting of 100% of ballots. The voter turnout stands at 61.56%, or 538,117 voters," the commission said.

Due to the current counter-terrorist operation and federal emergency situation regime, the vote in the Kursk Region took place early, between August 28 and September 5. Almost one third of voters cast their ballots there. In addition, 21 exterritorial working stations worked in 14 regions of Russia between August 30 and September 2 for people that were forced to relocate due to Ukrainian attacks.

Acting governor Alexey Smirnov, nominated by the United Russia party, won the election with 65.28% of votes. Communist Party candidate Alexey Bobovnikov received 13.53% of votes, while 'A Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth' candidate Gennady Bayev got 6.72% of votes and LDPR candidate Alexey Tomanov received 11.81% of votes.