Durov’s case currently doesn’t involve his brother — prosecutors

PARIS, August 28. /TASS/. The case of the Telegram messaging app’s founder, Pavel Durov, currently does not involve his brother Nikolay, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

"At this stage, the only suspect in this dossier is Pavel Durov," the prosecutor’s office told TASS.

Prosecutors said they do not comment on the issuance of arrest warrants "in the interests of the secrecy of the investigation."

"Either the person has already been notified of the suspicions and informed of his rights, or the investigators are working on theories that are too early to talk about," the prosecutor's office stated.

Earlier, the Brussels-based Politico news outlet reported that France had issued arrest warrants for Pavel Durov and his brother Nikolay as long ago as March 2024.