12 children staying in hospital in Sevastopol after Ukraine’s missile attack

SEVASTOPOL, June 25. /TASS/. Twelve children who were wounded in Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol on June 23 are still undergoing treatment in a hospital in Sevastopol; they are in satisfactory condition, Natalia Shainer, chief physician of Sevastopol’s hospital No. 5, said.

"As of today, twelve children with shrapnel wounds are receiving treatment at hospital No. 5. All of them are in satisfactory condition. Those in the most serious condition were sent to federal centers in Moscow yesterday," she said, adding that all necessary surgeries have been conducted.

Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol using ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions on June 23. Four missiles were shot down, while another one exploded over the city. According to Sevastopol governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, four people, including two children, were killed and more than 150 others were wounded.

The Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal probe into the terrorist attack. June 24 was declared a day of mourning in Sevastopol and Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to Sevastopol residents.