Total of 149 people hospitalized with botulism discharged from hospitals

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. A total of 149 people who were earlier hospitalized with botulism after being poisoned by a packaged domestic bean salad have been sent home, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported.

"As many as 149 people were discharged from hospitals after falling ill with botulism. Specialists continue to work to prevent epidemic risks associated with incidences of botulism," the agency said in a statement.

Russia's sanitary watchdog also reported the withdrawal of more than 250 tons of raw materials and food products from the market.

As many as 218 people are still hospitalized, with 38 of them hooked up to respirators, Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said.

"As many as 218 people with symptoms of botulism, including one child, are still receiving inpatient treatment. A total of 38 patients [are connected to artificial lung ventilation devices]," Kuznetsov reported.