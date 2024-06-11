Russia pays great attention to glacier melting — aide

DUSHANBE, June 11. /TASS/. Russia calls for taking active actions to solve the problem of glacier melting and pays great attention to this issue, Russian Presidential Aide and Advisor on Climate Change Ruslan Edelgeriev has said.

"The melting of water glaciers is a major challenge for humanity. It is necessary to take decisive measures to mitigate these consequences of climate change. Russia has supported the initiatives of the Tajik president to develop appropriate measures and is paying special attention to this problem," he said, speaking at a plenary session of the Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028 international conference in Dushanbe.

Edelgeriev noted that on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which was held in Dubai in late 2023, "the Russian-initiated declaration on cooperation in the field of climate change and degradation of mountain ecosystems" was launched.

The high-level Water for Sustainable Development 2018-2028 international conference is taking place in Dushanbe on June 10-13. Politicians, scientists, officials and experts from more than 100 countries are present there.