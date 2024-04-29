Russian envoy attends solemn event dedicated to liberation of Sachsenhausen death camp

ORANIENBURG /Germany/, April 29. /TASS/. Memorial events, dedicated to the anniversary of liberation of the former Sachsenhausen Nazi concentration camp took place in Germany’s Oranienburg. The events were attended by Russian ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev, diplomats, representatives of public organizations, Russian compatriots and local activists.

Participants the mourning events laid flowers and wreaths to three memorials.

"We remember the feat of our soldiers, we will not forget it," the Russian envoy told reporters. "Today, we honor the memory of victims of Nazism, and we will continue this tradition. No one will be able to prohibit us from doing that. We honor this memory in order to prevent rewriting of history."

He pointed out that the main German memorials are being kept clean and in good order, with proper maintenance.

"The entire celebration schedule will be implemented across Germany," Nechayev added.

The envoy also commented on the reports that the Russian embassy received requests from the organizers of the event to refrain from taking part in the traditional official events, dedicated to the anniversary of the liberation.

"We, of course, disapprove of such approach, which does not fit into the path of the historic reconciliation, which the Russians and the Germans paved after the war," he said.

On April 22, 1945, the Red Army entered the city of Oranienburg and opened the gates of Sachsenhausen, releasing about 3,000 prisoners. Between 1936 and 1945, about 200,000 people were sent to Sachsenhausen. According to various estimations, over 100,000 prisoners died there. This death camp was established in 1936, during the Berlin Olympics.