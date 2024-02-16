Navalny resuscitated for more than half an hour — hospital

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Resuscitation efforts on Alexey Navalny lasted more than half an hour, and the ambulance crew arrived at the scene in less than seven minutes, the Labytnangi City Hospital, whose branch is located in Kharp, said.

"It took less than seven minutes for the ambulance crew to get there. It took less than two minutes for the medics to reach the patient inside the [penal] colony. The arriving medics took over resuscitation efforts for the colony’s medics, who had been carrying them out for more than half an hour. However, the patient passed away," the hospital said.

On Friday, February 16, the Federal Penitentiary Service’s department for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District broke the news of Alexey Navalny’s death in the penal colony where he was serving time. According to the department, Navalny felt unwell after a walk and passed out. The colony’s medical workers immediately arrived at the scene. An ambulance crew pronounced the convict dead.

Navalny, who received suspended sentences for embezzlement twice, was wanted in Russia for repeated violations of the terms of his probation in the Yves Rocher case. On February 2, 2021, Moscow’s court replaced Navalny’s suspended sentence with real jail time. In March 2022, he was found guilty of contempt of court and of fraud during his election campaign fundraising. In August 2023, he was found guilty of establishing an extremist community.